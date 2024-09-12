- Prior month 2.2% YoY. Revised to 2.1%
- PPI final demand YoY 1.7% vs 1.8% estimate
- PPI final demand MoM 0.2% vs 0.1% estimate. Prior 0.1% revised to 0.0%
- PPI Ex food and energy YoY 2.4% vs 2.5% estimate. Prior 2.4% revised to 2.3%
- PPI Ex food and energy MoM 0.3% vs 0.2% estimate. Prior 0.00% revised to -0.2%
- PPI food and energy and trade YoY 3.3% vs 3.3% prior (revised to 3.2%). MoM 0.3% vs 0.3% prior.
Final Demand Services:
Prices rose 0.4% in August after a 0.3% decline in July
60% of the increase is due to a 0.3% rise in final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing
Margins for final demand trade services increased 0.6%
Final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 0.1%
Product Detail:
Guestroom rental prices rose 4.8%, a major factor in the August advance
Other price increases:
Machinery and vehicle wholesaling
Automotive fuels and lubricants retailing
Residential real estate loans (partial)
Professional and commercial equipment wholesaling
Furniture retailing
Price decreases:
Airline passenger services (0.8%)
Food and alcohol retailing
Membership dues, admissions, and recreational facility use fees (partial)
Final Demand Goods:
Prices were unchanged in August after a 0.6% rise in July
Breakdown by category:
Final demand goods less foods and energy: +0.2%
Final demand foods: +0.1%
Final demand energy: -0.9%
Product Detail:
Price increases:
Non-electronic cigarettes: +2.3%
Chicken eggs
Gasoline
Diesel fuel
Drugs and pharmaceuticals
Price decreased
Jet fuel: -10.5%
Meats
Electric power
Hay, hayseeds, and oilseeds
Nonferrous scrap
Other prices that moved up:
Other categories that decreased: