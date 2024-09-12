PPI Final demand
  • Prior month 2.2% YoY. Revised to 2.1%
  • PPI final demand YoY 1.7% vs 1.8% estimate
  • PPI final demand MoM 0.2% vs 0.1% estimate. Prior 0.1% revised to 0.0%
  • PPI Ex food and energy YoY 2.4% vs 2.5% estimate. Prior 2.4% revised to 2.3%
  • PPI Ex food and energy MoM 0.3% vs 0.2% estimate. Prior 0.00% revised to -0.2%
  • PPI food and energy and trade YoY 3.3% vs 3.3% prior (revised to 3.2%). MoM 0.3% vs 0.3% prior.

Final Demand Services:

  • Prices rose 0.4% in August after a 0.3% decline in July

  • 60% of the increase is due to a 0.3% rise in final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing

  • Margins for final demand trade services increased 0.6%

  • Final demand transportation and warehousing services decreased 0.1%

Product Detail:

  • Guestroom rental prices rose 4.8%, a major factor in the August advance

  • Other price increases:

    • Machinery and vehicle wholesaling

    • Automotive fuels and lubricants retailing

    • Residential real estate loans (partial)

    • Professional and commercial equipment wholesaling

    • Furniture retailing

  • Price decreases:

    • Airline passenger services (0.8%)

    • Food and alcohol retailing

    • Membership dues, admissions, and recreational facility use fees (partial)

Final Demand Goods:

  • Prices were unchanged in August after a 0.6% rise in July

  • Breakdown by category:

    • Final demand goods less foods and energy: +0.2%

    • Final demand foods: +0.1%

    • Final demand energy: -0.9%

Product Detail:

  • Price increases:

    • Non-electronic cigarettes: +2.3%

    Other prices that moved up:

    • Chicken eggs

    • Gasoline

    • Diesel fuel

    • Drugs and pharmaceuticals

  • Price decreased

    • Jet fuel: -10.5%

    Other categories that decreased:

    • Meats

    • Electric power

    • Hay, hayseeds, and oilseeds

    • Nonferrous scrap