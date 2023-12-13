Happy Fed day.

The second day of the FOMC meeting starts at 10 am ET and will conclude with a decision at 2 pm ET and a press conference 30 minutes afterwards.

Before that we get the November PPI report. With CPI already released yesterday, this report is downgraded to an afterthought but could still spark market moves with a surprise miss.

Headline expected up 0.1% m/m and 1.0% y/y

Ex food and energy expected up 0.2% m/m and +2.2% y/y

Then at 10:30 am ET, the weekly oil inventory data is out.