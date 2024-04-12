Apart from geopolitical tensions, the economic calendar for the US session is somewhat light:

US import and export prices for the month of March will be released at 8:30 AM. The import prices are expected of 0.3% versus 0.3% last month. Export prices are expected 0.3% versus 0.8% last month. Import prices YoY fell -0.8% last month

University of Michigan sentiment index for April (preliminary) is expected at 79.0 versus 79.4 last month. The conditions index is expected at 82.2 versus a 82.5 last month and the expectations defected 77.6 versus 77.4 last month. The data will be released at 10 AM ET

Fed speak today includes Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid at 1 PM ET. At 2:30 PM, Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic will be speaking and at 330, SF Fed Pres.Mary Daly will be speaking.