According to NBS the US is preparing to evacuate Americans from Lebanon should the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel intensify.
The increased military activity and the rhetoric suggest a risk of escalation, potentially opening up another front.
- The Pentagon is repositioning U.S. military assets closer to Israel and Lebanon.
- USS Wasp and Marines from the 24th Expeditionary Unit have moved into the Mediterranean.
- The Wasp will be ready for Military Assisted Departure and other missions
- Cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah is escalating
- U.S. officials are concerned about potential Israeli airstrikes and a ground offensive in Lebanon
- Israel aims to create a 10-mile buffer zone above the Lebanese border, preferring a diplomatic solution but ready to use force if necessary
- The U.S. is coordinating with allies for possible evacuations and coalition military operations
- The U.S. Embassy in Beirut has warned Americans to reconsider travel to Lebanon
- Canada is preparing contingency plans to evacuate 20,000 Canadians from Lebanon