Reuters cite two US officials for the info.

China's foreign minister will meet with Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House on Friday.

A meeting with Biden may then follow.

Reuters says that the White House declined to comment.

The groundwork is being laid for Biden and Chinese Communist Party Chair Xi to meet in November at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco. Xi and Biden last met at a summit in Bali in November 2022.

Wang will be in Washington from today through to Saturdeay. He'll also meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken.