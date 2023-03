Also:

calls for a 25% minimum tax on billionaires

capital gains tax rate for investment to 39.6%, from 20%

tax rate on incomes over 400K at 39.6

Those numbers crossing news wires. US equity indexes on Global going into vomit mode in 3, 2, 1 ...

Biden’s budget request to Congress is slated to be released Thursday.

Those proposals have very little chance (basically zero) of passing Congress.

