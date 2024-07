Biden was scheduled to speak in Las Vegas.

CEO of Unidosus says the Prez has Covid.

Biden was to speak at a UnidosUS event.

-

White House confirms:

Biden has tested positive

has mild symptoms

has received a dose of Paxlovid

will go to Delaware and self-isolate while WFH

Old pic.

-

UnidosUS is the United States's largest Latino nonprofit advocacy organization.