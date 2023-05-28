Adam had the earlier breaking events:

US President Biden is speaking from the White House now. There is very little of substance so far.

Says he spoke with Speaker McCarthy and that they reached a bipartisan agreement

Good news for the American people

the agreement protects key priorities

urges COngress, both chambers, to pass the agreement

people will find he didn't make too many concessions

did not make a compromise on debt ceiling, made a compromise on budget

expects McCarthy has the votes to get it passed in the House of Representatives

Biden on McCarthy:

"He kept his word. He said what he would do. He did what he said he'd do. And I have no idea if he has the votes. I expect he does. I don't think he would have made the agreement" otherwise.

As I posted earlier, US equity index futures trade has reopened for the week on Globex. ES & NQ have popped a little higher on the open.

--

eur EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term