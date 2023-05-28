Adam had the earlier breaking events:

US President Biden is speaking from the White House now. There is very little of substance so far.

  • Says he spoke with Speaker McCarthy and that they reached a bipartisan agreement
  • Good news for the American people
  • the agreement protects key priorities
  • urges COngress, both chambers, to pass the agreement
  • people will find he didn't make too many concessions
  • did not make a compromise on debt ceiling, made a compromise on budget
  • expects McCarthy has the votes to get it passed in the House of Representatives

Biden on McCarthy:

  • "He kept his word. He said what he would do. He did what he said he'd do. And I have no idea if he has the votes. I expect he does. I don't think he would have made the agreement" otherwise.
mccarthy biden 30 January 2023

As I posted earlier, US equity index futures trade has reopened for the week on Globex. ES & NQ have popped a little higher on the open.

