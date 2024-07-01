On Monday the US Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump has some immunity from prosecution in his federal election interference case.

More here:

The decision is what Biden intends to address in his comments.

Coming up at 7.45pm US Eastern time

2345 GMT

Its not clear if Biden will be taking questions. I imagine if he does they'll centre on his competence to stand in the Presidential election, rather than on the question of criminal activity by Trump.

A sad state of affairs indeed.