On Monday the US Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump has some immunity from prosecution in his federal election interference case.
More here:
- This case is the first criminal prosecution in our Nation’s history of a former President for actions taken during his Presidency.
The decision is what Biden intends to address in his comments.
Coming up at 7.45pm US Eastern time
- 2345 GMT
Its not clear if Biden will be taking questions. I imagine if he does they'll centre on his competence to stand in the Presidential election, rather than on the question of criminal activity by Trump.
A sad state of affairs indeed.