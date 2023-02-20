The surprise visit comes as he was travelling to Poland to meet president Andrzej Duda. There had been speculation earlier in the day that perhaps it was Biden to visit Ukraine, after rumours of an "important guest" arriving.

This is definitely no coincidence I would say, with top Chinese diplomat, Wang Yi, arriving in Moscow for a meeting with Russian officials - perhaps one with Putin.

In any case, this is a bold show of intent by Biden and the US, but we'll see how they take to the air raid sirens that will surely be buzzing through the Ukrainian capital.

