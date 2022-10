US President Biden is speaking in an interview on the TV (CNN) this evening US time.

Says he doesn't anticipate a recession but it's 'possible" - downturn would be minor, US economy resilient enough to withstand the storm

Saudis face US “consequences' after OPEC+ production cut

I believe I can beat trump again

--

Biden softening us up for a recession:

“I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.”