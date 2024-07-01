Biden is delivering remarks on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, I posted a bit of a heads up here:
Biden:
- no Kings in America
- no one is above the law
- decision means there are virtually no limits on what a president can do and it is a dangerous precedent
- Supreme Court did a 'disservice' to America with this ruling because Trump's Jan 6th case now won't be before the election
- decision undermines the rule of law
--
Politics is playing a part in market moves as we get closer to November:
And on the other side of the Atlantic too: