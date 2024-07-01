Biden is delivering remarks on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, I posted a bit of a heads up here:

Biden:

  • no Kings in America
  • no one is above the law
  • decision means there are virtually no limits on what a president can do and it is a dangerous precedent
  • Supreme Court did a 'disservice' to America with this ruling because Trump's Jan 6th case now won't be before the election
  • decision undermines the rule of law
auction or court case hammer

--

Politics is playing a part in market moves as we get closer to November:

And on the other side of the Atlantic too: