Biden is delivering remarks on the Supreme Court's immunity ruling, I posted a bit of a heads up here:

Biden:

no Kings in America

no one is above the law

decision means there are virtually no limits on what a president can do and it is a dangerous precedent

Supreme Court did a 'disservice' to America with this ruling because Trump's Jan 6th case now won't be before the election

decision undermines the rule of law

Politics is playing a part in market moves as we get closer to November:

And on the other side of the Atlantic too: