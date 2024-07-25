US President Biden speaking from the Oval Office in his stepping aside from the election.

Its as expected:

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation"

"that is the best way to unite our nation”

He's right but he is still a politician, and all this is a side-eye at the other guy. It's the game, isn't it?

Biden will continue as President for his term.

Once again endorses Harris.

-

There are no market implications of all this.

-

Wishing him well in retirement, and plenty of ice cream!