US President Biden speaking from the Oval Office in his stepping aside from the election.
Its as expected:
- “I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation"
- "that is the best way to unite our nation”
He's right but he is still a politician, and all this is a side-eye at the other guy. It's the game, isn't it?
Biden will continue as President for his term.
Once again endorses Harris.
-
There are no market implications of all this.
-
Wishing him well in retirement, and plenty of ice cream!