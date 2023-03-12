AP with the report:

President Joe Biden he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.

The announcement, expected as soon as Sunday evening, would bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean — closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration — and limit drilling in more than 13 million acres in a vast swath of land known as the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska.

The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled.

