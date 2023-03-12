AP with the report:
- President Joe Biden he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.
- The announcement, expected as soon as Sunday evening, would bar drilling in nearly 3 million acres of the Arctic Ocean — closing off the rest of its federal waters from oil exploration — and limit drilling in more than 13 million acres in a vast swath of land known as the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska.
- The official requested anonymity to discuss the conservation effort before it is officially unveiled.
More at that link above.
Oil update, (US) Sunday evening trade: