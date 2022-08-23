President Biden will announce a decision on Wednesday. Details are sparse on what to expect. What I've seen includes:

student loan debt relief could impact around 45 mn across the US

details of the plan were still being finalised

White House aides have said Biden was weighing a targeted plan that would provide $10,000 of debt relief for borrowers who make below a certain level of income

also is expected to extend a pause on loan payments for all borrowers

---

There are a multitude of arguments for and against this. Comments welcome.

For markets though ... freeing up $$$ for circa 45 mn in the US might (OK, would) be an inflationary input. Yeah?