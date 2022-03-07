New York Times (may be gated) with the report:

  • In less than a week, the United States and NATO have pushed more than 17,000 antitank weapons, including Javelin missiles, over the borders of Poland and Romania
  • unloading them from giant military cargo planes so they can make the trip by land

And:

  • But those are only the most visible contributions. Hidden away on bases around Eastern Europe, forces from United States Cyber Command known as “cybermission teams” are in place to interfere with Russia’s digital attacks and communications — but measuring their success rate is difficult, officials say.
javelin missile 07 March 2022
