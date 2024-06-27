Second reading was +1.3%

Final Q4 reading was +3.2% annualized

Q3 was +5.2% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending +1.5% vs +2.0% second reading

GDP final sales +1.8% vs +1.7% second reading

GDP deflator +3.1% vs +3.1% second reading

Core PCE +3.7% vs +3.6% second reading

Corporate profits -2.7% vs -1.7% in second reading

PCE services inflation excluding energy and housing +5.1% vs 4.9% second reading

What's the signal here? Higher inflation. Or lower consumer spending signalling downward pressure on prices? I'd ignore both as this is stale data with the second quarter now just a few days away.