- Advance Q1 reading was +1.6% annualized
- Final Q4 reading was +3.2% annualized
- Q3 was +5.2% annualized
Details:
- Consumer spending +2.0% vs +2.5% advance
- Consumer spending on durables +% vs -2.1% advance
- GDP final sales +1.7% vs +2.0% advance
- GDP deflator +3.1% vs +3.1% advance
- Core PCE +3.6% vs +3.7% advance
- Business investment +% vs +3.2% advance
- Corporate profits -1.7% vs +3.9% in Q1
- PCE services inflation excluding energy and housing 4.9% vs 5.1% advance
These numbers are a tad soft but likely not enough to jar the market.
Percentage point changes:
- Net trade pp -0.89 vs -0.86 pp advance
- Inventories -0.45 pp vs -0.37 pp advance
- Govt +0.28 pp vs +0.21 pp advance