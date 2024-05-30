US GDP
  • Advance Q1 reading was +1.6% annualized
  • Final Q4 reading was +3.2% annualized
  • Q3 was +5.2% annualized

Details:

  • Consumer spending +2.0% vs +2.5% advance
  • Consumer spending on durables +% vs -2.1% advance
  • GDP final sales +1.7% vs +2.0% advance
  • GDP deflator +3.1% vs +3.1% advance
  • Core PCE +3.6% vs +3.7% advance
  • Business investment +% vs +3.2% advance
  • Corporate profits -1.7% vs +3.9% in Q1
  • PCE services inflation excluding energy and housing 4.9% vs 5.1% advance

These numbers are a tad soft but likely not enough to jar the market.

Percentage point changes:

  • Net trade pp -0.89 vs -0.86 pp advance
  • Inventories -0.45 pp vs -0.37 pp advance
  • Govt +0.28 pp vs +0.21 pp advance