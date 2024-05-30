Advance Q1 reading was +1.6% annualized

Final Q4 reading was +3.2% annualized

Q3 was +5.2% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending +2.0% vs +2.5% advance

Consumer spending on durables +% vs -2.1% advance

GDP final sales +1.7% vs +2.0% advance

GDP deflator +3.1% vs +3.1% advance

Core PCE +3.6% vs +3.7% advance

Business investment +% vs +3.2% advance

Corporate profits -1.7% vs +3.9% in Q1

PCE services inflation excluding energy and housing 4.9% vs 5.1% advance

These numbers are a tad soft but likely not enough to jar the market.

Percentage point changes: