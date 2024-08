Advance Q2 reading was +2.8% annualized

Final Q1 reading was +1.4% annualized

Details:

Consumer spending +2.9% vs +2.0% advance

Consumer spending on durables+4.9%

GDP final sales 2.2% vs +2.0% advance

GDP deflator +2.5% vs +2.3% advance

Core PCE +2.8% vs +2.9% advance

Business investment +4.6% vs +5.2% advance

PCE services inflation excluding energy and housing 2.3% vs 3.3% advance

Corporate profits prelim +1.7% vs -2.7% prior

Contributors and subtrators to the 3.0% growth: