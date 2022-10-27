Details:
- Consumer spending +1.4% vs +1.1% prior
- Consumer spending on durables -0.8% vs -2.8% prior
- GDP final sales+3.3% vs +1.3% prior
- GDP deflator +4.1% vs +5.3% expected
- Core PCE +4.5% vs +4.5% expected
- Exports +14.4% vs +13.8% prior
- Imports -6.9% vs +2.2% prior
- Net trade added 2.77 pp to GDP vs +1.16 pp in Q2
- Inventories cutt GDP by 0.70 pp vs 1.91 pp in Q2
- Full report
The final Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker was +3.1%.
What stands out for me is the low PCE deflator. We get the PCE report tomorrow and that points to a downside surprise in headline inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. , which is something that could weigh on the dollar and boost risk appetite Risk Appetite Risk appetite is a term used by investors in financial markets, describing the behavior by traders to actively seek out exposure to uncertainty or risk with the hope of higher payoffs. The term contrasts with risk aversion, which is defined as a trader's preference to limit their exposure to uncertainty or risk. Risk appetite is a very trait of investors especially in times of prosperity, who seek to flock towards investments with an unknown payoff or outcome. These traders will opt for less safe forms of investments that are either more volatile, have a less predictable outcome, and/or a higher expected payoff. For example, an investor with risk appetite or risk-on trader will avoid low payoff options such as a certificate of deposit or bank account with a fixed interest rate.Instead, these investors prefer such assets as stocks or forex, all of whom have higher but more uncertain payoffs. Volatility is another factor impacting investors decisions. When there are greater signs of volatility or relative stability in markets, many investors shed their safe haven assets such as gold. While these assets are preferred for their stability, they do tend to underperform in growing markets with higher consumer confidence and risk appetite. Risk Appetite Explained Risk appetite can have large overall effects on any market. For example, a risk on investor will look to increase their holdings of assets that are deemed less predictable. This can include assets in emerging markets, volatile stocks, or specific currency pairs such as the NZD/USD and AUD/USD, among others. In the forex market in particular, traders will actively strengthen their positions in higher-yielding assets and move their capital away from safe haven currencies. Instead, lower rated or higher yielding bonds or corporate debt are considered risk on, as are emerging markets currencies. These currencies are all considered less safe duet to the size of their capital markets and lower levels of liquidity. Risk appetite is a term used by investors in financial markets, describing the behavior by traders to actively seek out exposure to uncertainty or risk with the hope of higher payoffs. The term contrasts with risk aversion, which is defined as a trader's preference to limit their exposure to uncertainty or risk. Risk appetite is a very trait of investors especially in times of prosperity, who seek to flock towards investments with an unknown payoff or outcome. These traders will opt for less safe forms of investments that are either more volatile, have a less predictable outcome, and/or a higher expected payoff. For example, an investor with risk appetite or risk-on trader will avoid low payoff options such as a certificate of deposit or bank account with a fixed interest rate.Instead, these investors prefer such assets as stocks or forex, all of whom have higher but more uncertain payoffs. Volatility is another factor impacting investors decisions. When there are greater signs of volatility or relative stability in markets, many investors shed their safe haven assets such as gold. While these assets are preferred for their stability, they do tend to underperform in growing markets with higher consumer confidence and risk appetite. Risk Appetite Explained Risk appetite can have large overall effects on any market. For example, a risk on investor will look to increase their holdings of assets that are deemed less predictable. This can include assets in emerging markets, volatile stocks, or specific currency pairs such as the NZD/USD and AUD/USD, among others. In the forex market in particular, traders will actively strengthen their positions in higher-yielding assets and move their capital away from safe haven currencies. Instead, lower rated or higher yielding bonds or corporate debt are considered risk on, as are emerging markets currencies. These currencies are all considered less safe duet to the size of their capital markets and lower levels of liquidity. .