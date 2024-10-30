Final Q2 GDP was 3.0%

Consumer spending (PCE): +3.7% annual rate

Durable goods: +8.1%

GDP final sales (excluding inventories): +3.0%

GDP price index (GDP deflator): +1.8%

Core PCE (excluding food & energy): +2.2% vs +2.1% expected

PCE price index 1.5%

Greg covered the inflation numbers in more detail

Business investment (nonresidential fixed investment): +3.3%

Contributors and subtractors to the 2.8% growth:

Consumption: +2.46% vs +1.90% prior

Government: +0.85% vs +0.52% prior

Net International trade: -0.56% vs -0.90% prior

Inventories: -0.17% vs +1.05% prior

The final Atlanta Fed GDPNow reading was 2.8%.

USD/JPY was trading at 153.37 ahead of the report and is right back there after a small foray higher then back down. GDP was a tad softer but was balanced by slightly higher inflation. In addition, the most-important detail in the report is consumer spending and it was very strong, highlighting ongoing growth. Spending rose at a 6.0% pace for goods and 2.6% for services.

Combine this with ADP earlier today and the economy looks solid.