USA GDP

Details:

  • Consumer spending +2.8% vs +3.5% second reading
  • Consumer spending on durables +7.6% vs +8.1% second reading
  • GDP final sales +3.3% vs +3.0% second reading
  • GDP deflator +1.9% vs +1.9% second reading
  • Core PCE +2.2% vs +2.1% second reading
  • Corporate profits after tax -0.4% vs 0.0% second reading
  • Business investment (nonresidential fixed investment) +4.0%

Contributors and subtractors to growth:

  • Consumption: +2.48 pp vs +2.37 pp second reading
  • Government: +0.86 pp vs +0.83 pp second reading
  • Net International trade: -0.43 pp vs -0.57 pp second reading
  • Inventories: -0.22 pp vs -0.11 pp second reading