- Advance Q3 reading was +2.8% annualized
- Second estimate was +2.8% annualized
- Final Q2 reading was +3.0% annualized
Details:
- Consumer spending +2.8% vs +3.5% second reading
- Consumer spending on durables +7.6% vs +8.1% second reading
- GDP final sales +3.3% vs +3.0% second reading
- GDP deflator +1.9% vs +1.9% second reading
- Core PCE +2.2% vs +2.1% second reading
- Corporate profits after tax -0.4% vs 0.0% second reading
- Business investment (nonresidential fixed investment) +4.0%
Contributors and subtractors to growth:
- Consumption: +2.48 pp vs +2.37 pp second reading
- Government: +0.86 pp vs +0.83 pp second reading
- Net International trade: -0.43 pp vs -0.57 pp second reading
- Inventories: -0.22 pp vs -0.11 pp second reading