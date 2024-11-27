US GDP

Details:

  • Consumer spending +3.5% vs +3.7% advance
  • Consumer spending on durables +8.1%
  • GDP final sales +3.0% vs +3.0% advance
  • GDP deflator +1.9% vs +1.8% advance
  • Core PCE +2.1% vs +2.2% advance
  • Business investment (nonresidential fixed investment) +% vs +3.3% advance
  • PCE services inflation excluding energy and housing
  • Corporate profits prelim

Contributors and subtractors to the 2.8% growth:

  • Consumption: % vs +2.46% advance
  • Government: % vs +0.85% advance
  • Net International trade: % vs -0.56% advance
  • Inventories: % vs -0.17% advance
US real GDP