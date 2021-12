Second reading was +2.1%

Q2 was +6.7% annualized

Q1 was 6.4% annualized

Personal consumption +2.0% vs +1.7% second reading

GDP deflator +5.9% vs +5.9% second reading

Core PCE +4.6% vs +4.5% second reading

GDP final sales +0.1% vs 0.0% second reading

Full report

The consumer was a bit stronger in Q3 than was believed and that's filtered through to Q4 so far with October retail sales coming in strong.

Details: Inventories added 2.20pp to GDP vs 2.13 pp in second reading

Inventories cut -2.62 pp in Q2

Exports -0.59 vs 0.33 pp in second reading

Imports -0.68 vs -0.83 pp in second reading

Trade -1.26 vs -1.16 pp in second reading

Home investment -0.38 vs -0.41 pp in second reading

Personal consumption +1.35 pp GDP vs +1.18 pp in second reading

Government spending added 0.17 pp to GDP vs +0.16 pp in second reading