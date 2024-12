unit labor costs

Prelim was +1.9%

Prior was +2.4%

Productivity +2.2% vs +2.2% expected

Prior was +2.1%

US productivity has been impressive and could have implications for monetary policy but it's not a short-term market mover. The drop in unit labor costs is disinflationary. The market is pricing in an 85% chance of a Fed cut next week but tomorrow's CPI reading could be pivotal.