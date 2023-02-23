US GDP

Percentage point changes:

  • Inventories pp +1.47 pp vs +1.46 pp in advance
  • Net trade pp +0.46 vs +0.56 pp advance
  • Government spending +0.63 pp vs +0.64 pp advance
  • Goods -0.13 pp
  • Services +1.06 pp

This isn't a great report but the market may see it as shifting growth to Q1 2023 instead. The goods portion of the economy is in a full-on recession, with four consecutive quarter of contraction in a strong bullwhip effect from pandemic spending. Services is carrying all the weight but the momentum is slowing.

On the construction side, non-residential investment in structures is strong (+8.5%) while the residential side is plunging and business investment in equipment also sagged (albeit after a strong Q3). At the moment, the consumer and government is holding everything up. The infrastructure spending will keep the government money flowing this year but depending on a strong consumer as pent up savings run down and interest rates go up is a foolish assumption.