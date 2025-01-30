Final Q3 GDP was 3.1% annualized

Final Q2 reading was +3.0% annualized

Consumer spending: +4.2% vs +2.8% prior

Durable goods: vs +7.6% prior

GDP final sales (excluding inventories): 3.2% vs 3.3% prior

GDP price index (GDP deflator): 2.2% vs 2.4% expected

Core PCE (excluding food & energy): 2.5% vs 2.2% prior

PCE price index: 2.3% vs 1.5% prior

PCE services excluding energy and housing +3.3% vs +2.7% prior

Business investment (nonresidential fixed investment): -2.2% vs 4.0% prior

I highlighted the likelihood of a downside miss before the report and that's what unfolded but it looks like the market was ahead of the consensus. Moreover, there are some cooler indications on the inflation side of this report, which should filter into tomorrow's PCE report (adding downside risks for the dollar).

Contributors and subtractors:

Consumption: +2.82% vs +2.48% prior

Government: +0.42% vs +0.86% prior

Net International trade: +0.04% vs -0.43% prior

Inventories: -0.93% vs -0.22% prior

I'll be curious to see how that government number develops in the next four years.