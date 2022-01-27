Q3 was 2.3% annualized

Personal consumption +3.3% vs +2.0% in Q3

GDP deflator +7.0% vs +5.9% prior

Core PCE +4.9% vs +4.6% prior

GDP final sales +1.9% vs +0.1% in Q3

Nominal GDP up 14.3% annualized in Q4

Real GDP up 5.7% in 2021 and nominal GDP rose 10.0%

Details:

Inventories added 4.9 pp to GDP

Exports added 2.43 pp to GDP

Imports cut 2.43 pp from GDP

Home investment cut 0.03 pp from GDP

Personal consumption added 2.25 pp GDP

Gross private domestic investment added 5.15 pp

Government spending cut 0.51 pp from GDP

This is a strong reading and the 2021 annual growth was the strongest since 1984. The nominal readings are simply astonishing. A good chunk of this quarter is inventories but that's going to be a tailwind all year long as companies move from just-in-time delivery to just-in-case inventories.