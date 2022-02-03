We do have information that Russians want to fabricate a pretext for invasion, including staging a fake attack propaganda video

Russia considering producing propaganda video depicting staged fake explosion and blaming Ukranians or allied nations

US releasing some details on video to dissuade Russian misinformation and possible attack

The Pentagon wrote the book on false flag attacks, they know one when they see one. In any case, they floated this idea in the media a couple weeks ago as well. I think it will be at least until the end of February before we can rule out an invasion.

This report was out about an hour ago and has helped to give WTI crude oil a lift above $90.