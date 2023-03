First Republic is down over 22% in pre-market trading and that's not a good look as all the attention in the US is on the bank following the "liquidity injection" last week from the big boys. Meanwhile, Western Alliance is down a little over 4% but Pacific Western is at least seen up 2% for now.

It's still early in the day and sentiment in this market can flip on a dime in an instant. But as we get things going in Europe, it's all about risk-off now.