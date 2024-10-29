It is being reported by Reuters that China president Xi Jinping had asked US president Joe Biden to change the language that the latter uses when discussing its position on Taiwan independence. The request came about last year, in which China wanted the US to explicitly say that they "oppose Taiwan independence" rather than mention that they "do not support independence for Taiwan". Xi's aides are also reported to have followed up on the matter in further requesting the change but the US has declined to do so.

For some context, even though the US does mention that they "do not support independence for Taiwan", they do maintain unofficial relations with the island and is their most important backer as well as arms supplier. So, it is a case of actions speaking louder than words here.

As much as a change in wording would send a strong message to the rest of the region, it is unlikely the US would do so to appease China and give up their position surrounding the Taiwan matter presently. A change would definitely signal a softer and a retreat in stance by the US in a time when Beijing is ramping up pressure on the island, so it will definitely reverberate. But again, not likely to be the case for now.