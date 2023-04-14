Happy Friday.

The US week ends with a bang in the form of the March retail sales report. The consensus is for a 0.4% decline on the headline but the focus is on the control group, which excludes autos, gasoline and building materials, which are volatile. That's forecast to fall 0.3% after a +0.5% reading in February.

If the numbers do falter, the recession-istas will be barking but it won't necessarily hurt the dollar, particularly not against the commodity currencies. The purest trade on it would be short USD/JPY (or long if it's strong).