US retail sales will be released with the initial jobless claims and Philly Fed Manufacturing at the bottom of the hour.

Retail sales are expected to show a 0.6% gain vs 0.7% last month. The core is expected at 0.5% vs 0.2 % last month.

Initial jobless claims are expected at 210K vs 201K last week. The trend remains lower

Philly Fed Manufacturing is expected to show a decline of -5.2 vs -16.4 last month

US import and export prices will also be released with est of -0.1% vs 0.1% last month

At 10 AM, business inventories are expected to rise by 0.1% and the NAHB housing market index is expected to dip to 45 from 46 last month.

Fed Williams expected to speak at 11 AM ET