Santa Claus

Today we find out just how generous Santa Claus was this year.

The US December retail sales report is due at the bottom of the hour and expected up 0.4% m/m or +0.2% on the control group. Expect a significant market reaction.

Released at the same time will be US import/export prices along with Canadian PPI, neither of which will be market movers.

Later we get US industrial production at 9:15 am ET, the business inventories at 10 am ET along with the NAHB housing market index. A 20-year bond sale is coming at 1 pm ET.

The Fed schedule features Bowman and Barr at 9 am ET but the topics sound wonky with Bowman speaking on "The Path Forward for Bank Capital Reform" and Barr on "Cyber Risk"

At 2 pm ET we get the Beige Book with the Fed's Williams to speak at 3 pm ET.

All told, it will be a busy one and so far the market isn't in a great mood.