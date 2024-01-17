Today we find out just how generous Santa Claus was this year.

The US December retail sales report is due at the bottom of the hour and expected up 0.4% m/m or +0.2% on the control group. Expect a significant market reaction.

Released at the same time will be US import/export prices along with Canadian PPI, neither of which will be market movers.

Later we get US industrial production at 9:15 am ET, the business inventories at 10 am ET along with the NAHB housing market index. A 20-year bond sale is coming at 1 pm ET.

The Fed schedule features Bowman and Barr at 9 am ET but the topics sound wonky with Bowman speaking on "The Path Forward for Bank Capital Reform" and Barr on "Cyber Risk"

At 2 pm ET we get the Beige Book with the Fed's Williams to speak at 3 pm ET.

All told, it will be a busy one and so far the market isn't in a great mood.