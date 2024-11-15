Retail sales are are the highlight of the day as we wind down a busy week with a handful of notable releases.

The top one comes early with the 8:30 am ET (1330 GMT) release of US retail sales. The headline consensus is +0.3% but eyes are on the control group, which is also forecast up 0.3%. The dollar is on the backfoot at the moment and a soft reading should further weigh.

That's not the only report at the bottom of the hour as we also get:

US import/export prices

Canadian manufacturing sales

Canadian wholesale trade

Those aren't market movers but we get October US industrial production at 9:15 am ET and the Bank of Canada senior loan officer survey at 10:30 am ET.

On the Fed docket -- with the market still digesting Powell from yesterday -- we get Collins at 9 am ET and again at 10:30 am ET followed by Williams at 1:15 pm ET.