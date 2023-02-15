The data is due at 1330 GMT, which is 8.30am US Eastern time.

Note the consensus expected for Retail Sales Control Group is 0.3% and for Retail Sales headline is +1.8%. Bank of America is a huge retail bank in the US and they have much higher expectations, a whopping +2.6% and +3.0% respectively. BoA are basing their outlying estimates on their in-house proprietary credit card spending data during January.

Scotiabank is also above consensus, looking for a headline +2.2%:

the US consumer’s fundamentals remain sound. Job markets are very tight, wage gains are decent, the debt-to-income ratio is at a twenty-two year low, debt payments as a share of incomes are toward record lows, cash balances are very high after socking away pandemic stimulus and Americans have a one-way option to refi in a falling rate environment that locked in pandemic lows for 30-year mortgages.

