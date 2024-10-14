The September retail sales report is due on Thursday at 8.30 am US Eastern time:
This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here. The times in the left-most column are GMT.
Snippet from Bank of America's preview:
- could strengthen the ‘no landing’ narrative, which would be bullish for equities (a “no landing” scenario is where the economy continues to expand even with inflation remaining elevated ... but not accelerating)
- the latest jobs report and core inflation data hotter than expected have pointed to this possibility
- BoA expects retail data will come in hotter than expected
- ”‘No landing’ is bullish for stocks, in our view, as long as inflation doesn’t flare up”
- “In a contained inflation environment, the relationship between rates and stocks should be positive”