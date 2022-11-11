Seeing this item doing the rounds. Hopefully not imminent but something to be aware of!

The US state department has shared research with partners and allies that estimates that a Chinese blockade of Taiwan would spark $2.5tn in economic losses, according to six people familiar with the material, which was commissioned from the research firm Rhodium Group.

The stark warning has been shared with European Commission and European government officials

The link is here to the piece, and I've seen something similar in the Financial Times (gated).

