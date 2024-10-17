A US official cited by Reuters says:
- Watching outcome of upcoming Putin-Xi meeting in Russia
- Expects trend of deepening support between China and Russia to continue
- Sees indications that China and Russia are feeling the pressure of sanctions and trying to circumvent them
- US issues new sanctions on two Chinese entities that help produce military goods for Russia to use in Ukraine
That will be an interesting meeting to watch. I suspect that the harder the US tries to hit China, the further China will go to help Russia.