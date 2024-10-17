A US official cited by Reuters says:

Watching outcome of upcoming Putin-Xi meeting in Russia

Expects trend of deepening support between China and Russia to continue

Sees indications that China and Russia are feeling the pressure of sanctions and trying to circumvent them

US issues new sanctions on two Chinese entities that help produce military goods for Russia to use in Ukraine

That will be an interesting meeting to watch. I suspect that the harder the US tries to hit China, the further China will go to help Russia.