Secretary of State Blinken will arrive in Israel on Friday

He'll have meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other Israeli officials.

Info via US politics site Axios.

Blinken's visit comes amdist speculation of a couple of scenatriosd:

US and Israel exploring options for the future of the Gaza Strip, including the possibility of a multinational force. This may involve American troops

A second option would establish a peacekeeping force modelled on one that oversees a 1979 Egypt-Israel peace treaty

Third option would see Gaza put under temporary United Nations oversight

Any of those has to be better for the people of Gaza than the current arrangement of Hamas terrorists using these folks as human shields.