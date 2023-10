The U.S. Department of Energy is looking to purchase 6 million barrels of crude oil for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in December and January.

Part of replenishment efforts.

Looking to buy the oil at $79 a barrel or less

Up from its earlier preferred range of around $70 a barrel

Huh.

Who wants to give 'em a call and show 'em where its quoted?

Took a bit of compressing but I did manage to get $79 showing on the chart .... August, ah, those were the days!