- Exclusive-U.S. sees a 'limited opportunity' to restart nuclear policy dialogue with China -U.S. official.
- Exclusive-U.S. seeks arms talks with China focused on nuclear doctrine, strategic warning, risk reduction -U.S. official.
- Exclusive-Asked about missile deployment, U.S. official says any decision to deploy new capabilities to support Philippines will be informed by actions they see from China.
- Exclusive-U.S. officials have privately told China that interference in U.S. elections 'would be intolerable' -U.S. official.
- Exclusive-On China tariffs, U.S. official says they expect to 'follow through on our intentions'