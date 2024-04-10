The market breathed a sign of relief that there were no weekend strikes but now there's a newswire report that the US sees imminent strikes on Israel by Iran or its proxies.

Here's the report from Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs:

Oil jumped on the report and the yen caught a bid.

At the same time as the report, US President Joe Biden was speaking with his Japanese counterpart at a press conference and said:

"We also want to address the Iranian threat to launch a significant--they're threatening to launch a significant attack in Israel. As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is iron clad. Let me say it again, iron clad - all we can to protect Israel's security."