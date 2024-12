The $39 billion reopening of 10-year notes was a strong one today, stopping through by 1.6 bps. The bid to cover was 2.7x vs 2.54x on average in the past 10 sales.

Direct bids were high at 19.5% compared to 15% on average while the dealer bid was light.

Yields and the US dollar ticked lower afterwards but the reaction has been smaller than you would expect.