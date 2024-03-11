There was no fear in the bond auction ahead of a 3-year sale.
- Bid to cover at 2.60 vs 2.58 prior
The stop through of 1.3 bps could help to reverse the bond market today after a sluggish start.
The front end of the curve sold off into the auction:
