This is a very strong bond auction, which is a sigh of relief after yesterday's poor 10-year reopening.
- Prior was 4.360%
- Bid to cover 2.47 vs 2.40 prior
The US dollar is under some broader pressure after the sale, which should put a lid on yields.
This is a very strong bond auction, which is a sigh of relief after yesterday's poor 10-year reopening.
The US dollar is under some broader pressure after the sale, which should put a lid on yields.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read