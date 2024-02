US 30y yields

At $25 billion, this was a record-sized bond auction and the second dose of long-dated supply this week. Yesterday's 10-year sale was digested well and yields rose 7 bps today ahead of the 30-year auction.

However the demand at the sale was healthy and benchmark 30s are quickly down to 4.35% with the rest of the curve also moving down around 2.5 bps in sympathy. The US dollar is also down on the kneejerk.