Prior was 4.109%

Bid-to-cover 2.48 vs 2.48 prior

Indirects 68.58% vs 69.9% prior

Direct 18.2% vs 19.0% prior

This is is a welcome change after yesterday's poor 2-year sale. There was a concession being built into the market for the past few hours so it's not a huge surprise.

The sale could cap the rally in USD/JPY today.