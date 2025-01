Prior was 4.478%

Bid to cover 2.40 vs 2.66 prior

There is some historical precedence for a soft auction as only 20% of 5-year auctions managed to stop through when the sale occurred on the same day as a 2-year auction, according to BMO. I think the market was likely braced for that so this is a great result. The two-year sale earlier tailed by 0.1 bps.