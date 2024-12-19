High Yield: 2.121%

Compared to the previous auction's yield of 1.67%.

Higher than the six-auction average of 1.99%.

Tail: 5.6 basis points

Lower than the previous auction's tail of 15 basis points.

Lower than the six-auction average of 9.0 basis points.

Note: The 5-year TIPS traded at 2.065% at 1:00 PM EST.

Bid-to-Cover Ratio: 2.10x

Lower than the previous auction’s ratio of 2.40x.

Also lower than the six-auction average of 2.50x.

Dealer Allocation: 25.42%

Slightly lower than the previous 25.79%.

Below the six-auction average of 5.55%.

Direct Allocation: 23.15%

Higher than the previous auction’s 17.30%.

Exceeds the six-auction average of 16.73%.

Indirect Allocation: 51.43%

Lower than the previous auction’s 74.84%.

Below the six-auction average of 77.7%.

US yields show lower short term yields but sharply higher yields out the curve.

2 year 4.318%, down -3.6 bps

5 year 4.432% up 4.9 bps

10 year 4.588%, up 8.8 bps

30 year 4.768%, up 10.8 bps

The 2-10 year spread is up to 27 bps. It was near flat on November. The 50% midpoint of the move down from the 2021 high comes in right around that level at 26.7 bps.